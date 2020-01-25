Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are heaps of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Muffy, wirehaired terrier and cattle dog mix

Topaz, chihuahua

Freckles, hound and Australian cattle dog mix

Kipper, hound and Australian cattle dog mix

Oakley, Labrador retriever

Mariah, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix

