Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sable is a winsome female Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue.

Sable gets along well with children, dogs or cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is vaccinated.

More from Sable:

Apply to adopt Sable today at Petfinder.

Holly is a female Australian shepherd puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Holly loves children, cats or dogs. Holly has all her shots.

From Holly's current caretaker:

Read more about how to adopt Holly on Petfinder.

Chico is a darling male Jack Russell terrier and schnauzer puppy currently residing at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S.

He is vaccinated.

Chico's current caretakers say:

Apply to adopt Chico today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.