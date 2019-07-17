Craving chicken wings? You're in luck: Pluckers Wing Bar has added a new location at 15651 I-10 W.

Pluckers Wing Bar, a restaurant chain with outposts throughout Texas and Louisiana, is a sports bar that specializes in hot chicken wings (both traditional and boneless) that can be accompanied by more than 20 homemade sauces. The menu also features burgers, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and desserts.

Pluckers Wing Bar has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Joe O. added, “Love the new location. ... All employees were super nice and real attentive.'

And Judithan P. wrote, 'Went to the soft opening and everyone was so nice! Everyone was so quick to assist and the food came out so fast! I was so surprised! So excited to have a Pluckers so close to where i live now!'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pluckers Wing Bar is open from 11 a.m.–midnight daily.

