Frozen treats are always in season, but if you’re looking for an excuse to indulge, National Ice Cream Day is July 21.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for San Antonio’s ice cream enthusiasts. Here are the best places to spend a refreshing and delicious Sunday, possibly even with a sundae.

1. Steel City Pops

Topping the list is Steel City Pops. Located at 812 S. Alamo St. in Lavaca, it's the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp.

2. El Paraiso Ice Cream

Next up is Los Angeles Heights - Keystone's El Paraiso Ice Cream, situated at 1934 Fredericksburg Road. With five stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lick Honest Ice Creams

Tobin Hill's Lick Honest Ice Creams, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Suite 2101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot four stars out of 479 reviews.

4. Brindles Awesome Ice Creams

Brindles Awesome Ice Creams, an ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 258 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11255 Huebner Road to see for yourself.

5. Amy's Ice Creams

Check out Amy's Ice Creams, which has earned four stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp. You can find the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot at 255 E. Basse Road

