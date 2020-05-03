A new Mexican and New American spot, offering juices and smoothies and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Cafe Vida, the fresh addition is located at 19179 Blanco Road, Suite 109-1.

This is the second outpost for the local chain, which, according to the business' website, provides 'fresh food with a bit of Latin flavor.' On the menu, look for breakfast items served all day, such as omelettes, pancakes and oatmeal, as well as sandwiches, wraps, salads, quesadillas and tacos for lunch. The spot also serves fresh smoothies and cold-pressed juices. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Cafe Vida has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Lori S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 19, wrote, 'Fresh, flavorful and healthy? Yes please! Cafe Vida has a little something to satisfy every craving — wholesome salads and wraps, breakfast vegetarian options, fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies, and even burgers...The food is so fresh and the portions are large and very filling.'

And Karina C. wrote, 'Service is amazing! The quality of food is awesome! The salads are to die for. I come here now four days out of the week. You must check [it] out if you want to eat healthy, clean.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cafe Vida is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday.

