Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bebop, pit bull terrier

Bebop is a male pit bull terrier dog staying at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Bebop gets along well with other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Fear not: He is already house-trained. He is vaccinated and neutered.

Scott, Australian shepherd and retriever mix

Scott is a charming male Australian shepherd and retriever mix being cared for at SNIPSA Inc.

Scott will get along great with your other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Scott is neutered, and he has had all his shots. No need to worry: He's already house-trained.

Lilly, Manchester terrier

Lilly is a female Manchester terrier dog staying at Pause for Paws.

Lilly loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Lilly is looking for a home without small children. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already vaccinated and spayed.

Sammy, poodle and terrier mix

Sammy is a lovable male poodle and terrier mix currently housed at Ordinary Miracles Canine Rescue.

Ordinary Miracles Canine Rescue wants to place Sammy in a home without small children. He's been vaccinated and neutered. No need to worry: He is already house-trained.

Shimma, American Staffordshire terrier

Shimma is a sweet female American Staffordshire terrier dog being cared for at Sierra's K9 Rescue and Rehab.

Shimma is a social animal — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She is already house-trained. She's already spayed and vaccinated.

Elvis, hound and husky mix

Elvis is a male hound and husky mix currently residing at 4DogSakes.

No other dogs, please: Elvis is looking for a dog-free forever home. He's already neutered, and he has had all his shots. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Elvis is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Dakota, husky and Labrador retriever mix

Dakota is a darling female husky and Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Roxy's K-9 Rescue.

Dakota gets along well with cats, dogs and children. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

