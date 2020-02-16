Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some fluffy felines near you up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Timmy, domestic shorthair

Chris, tabby

Dora, domestic shorthair

Lucky, domestic shorthair

Isabella, domestic shorthair mix

Fireball, domestic shorthair

Trish, domestic shorthair

