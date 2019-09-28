Start your day off right by browsing through adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups' to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bubbles, English bulldog mix

Ferrari, chihuahua

Haley, yellow Labrador retriever and Great Pyrenees mix

Brioche, chihuahua mix

Brûlé, chihuahua mix

Gabe, black Labrador retriever

