Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some fluffy felines that are up for adoption near you? There are dozens of darling kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Smokey, domestic shorthair

Mufasa, domestic shorthair

Slate, domestic shorthair

Stacy, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Katie, domestic shorthair

Tammy, domestic shorthair

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.