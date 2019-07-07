Start your day off right by looking at some fluffy friends near you! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups' to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Nickel is a male Siamese kitten being cared for at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions.

Nickel will get along great with your kids, cats or dogs. Nickel has all his shots. He is already house-trained.

From Nickel's current caretaker:

Apply to adopt Nickel today at Petfinder.

Skip is a male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions.

Skip loves children, dogs or cats. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. His vaccinations are up to date.

Here's what Skip's friends at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions think of him:

Read more about how to adopt Skip on Petfinder.

Tulip is a darling female Siamese kitten being kept at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition.

Tulip likes to socialize — she'll get along great with other cats. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Tulip has all her shots.

Notes from Tulip's caretakers:

Read more about how to adopt Tulip on Petfinder.

Paw Revere is a sweet male domestic shorthair kitten being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Paw Revere loves to socialize, and he'll get along great with your dogs, cats and kids. He is vaccinated. Have no fear: He's already house-trained.

Here's what Paw Revere's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of him:

Apply to adopt Paw Revere today at Petfinder.

Sleepy is a winsome female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive!

She is already vaccinated.

Here's a note from Sleepy:

Read more about how to adopt Sleepy on Petfinder.

Paul is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive!

He is vaccinated.

A note from Paul:

Apply to adopt Paul today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.