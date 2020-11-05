San Antonio's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 198 new jobs over the past week and 1,280 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 233 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, The Center for Health Care Services and Blue Heart Medical Staffing.

Jobs posted by Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care in the past month in San Antonio included registered nurses and speech language pathologists, while The Center for Health Care Services was hiring technicians, certified nursing assistants and managers, and Blue Heart Medical Staffing sought registered nurses.

