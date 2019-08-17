According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas was among 2018's must-visit destinations. If you're considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital? It lies on the island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges. A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from San Antonio to Nassau in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Currently, the cheapest flights between San Antonio and Nassau are if you leave on Oct. 2 and return from the Bahamas on Oct. 9. Delta currently has tickets for $367, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in September. If you fly out of San Antonio on Sept. 13 and return from Nassau on Sept. 17, Delta can get you there and back for $368 roundtrip.

Regarding where to stay, here are some of Nassau’s top-rated hotels that we selected from Skyscanner's listings, based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)

If you're looking to splurge on top-quality, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.

Located in Nassau, this beachfront resort offers convenient access to Cable Beach, as well as close proximity to other attractions such as the Cable Beach Golf Club.

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island (West Bay Street)

There's also the Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. With a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, this all-inclusive, adults-only hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city.

Atlantis Resort (1 Casino Drive)

A third option is the 4.8-star Atlantis Resort.

'I booked a lovely room with an ocean view and a terrace. Room was spacious, clean and quiet,' wrote visitor Yaya.

If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Nassau has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few options from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.

Twin Brothers (Nassau)

One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.

'Great place to go [for] real Bahamian food,' wrote visitor Daniel. 'Definitely try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite.'

The Poopdeck at Sandyport (Sandyport Marina Village)

Another popular dining destination is The Poopdeck at Sandyport, with 4.6 stars from 18 reviews.

This restaurant serves local seafood with a gourmet twist, accompanied by ocean views.

'Food and atmosphere [are] great,' wrote April. '[It] has a local band often, and beach views are fabulous.'

Cafe Matisse (Bank Lane)

Also worth considering is Cafe Matisse.

At Cafe Matisse, guests can anticipate fare such as filet mignon, seafood dishes and homemade pastas, served by an informed staff with exceptional attention to detail while dining in an old colonial home, lined with Matisse prints.

'Cafe Matisse has one of the most sparkling reputations in the Bahamas — and for good reason,' wrote Ramona. 'Make sure you ask for a table in the picturesque courtyard, so you enjoy beautiful scenery.'

Nassau is also brimming with sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.

National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (Villa Doyle)

The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is National Art Gallery of the Bahamas.

'This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau,' wrote visitor Donna. 'Building is beautiful and exhibits true Bahamian art. Be sure to ask about the history of Amos Ferguson. ... His works tour the Bahamian islands.'

Love Beach (New Providence Island)

Then, there's Love Beach.

Known as a popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.

'The name says it all,' wrote visitor John. 'This beach is romantic and evocative.'

