Hiring for managers in San Antonio is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 302 new jobs over the past week, and 1,078 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Top companies seeking local managers include AA Pollo Inc, Jack in the Box and The Center for Health Care Services.

Jobs posted by AA Pollo Inc in the past month in the area also included cooks, cashiers and shift leaders, while Jack in the Box was hiring team leaders, and The Center for Health Care Services sought customer service representatives, technicians and registered nurses.

