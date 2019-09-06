Want to find out about the newest businesses to open in San Antonio? Read on for the newest destinations to open for business near you.

Bakudan Ramen

A new addition to Forest Crest, Bakudan Ramen is a spot to score ramen and more that's located at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 208.

This joint specializes in bomb ramen with chicken, pork or vegetable broth that can be customized with a variety of toppings. There's the Tonkatsu garlic, Bakudan chicken and Mi-So-Right. Small plates like the miso wings, spicy tuna tacos and chicken karaage are also on offer.

Royal Blue Grocery

Wander over to 122 E. Houston St. downtown and you'll find Royal Blue Grocery, a new grocery store and cafe.

Royal Blue Grocery is well-stocked with snacks, sandwiches, beer and wine in a classy space. On the menu, look for the spicy chicken panini, turkey habanero sandwich as well as cheese pizza from East Side pizza and coffee from Stumphouse Roasters.

Coco Bongo Cocina & Bar

Coco Bongo Cocina & Bar is a new Mexican and Tex-Mex fusion spot that's located at 18740 Stone Oak Parkway.

The menu features fresh ceviche, spare rib with mole sauce, chicken tortilla soup and jicama salad. Also, try margaritas in flavors like cucumber, Mexican candy and pineapple habanero.

