As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending today?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring this summer.

The Shack

Open since March, this spot, where you can score hot dogs and burgers, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Burgers' on Yelp.

Citywide, burger spots saw a median 6% increase in new reviews over the past month, but The Shack saw a 92% increase, with a slight upward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis The Shack's review count increased by more than 580%.

It's not the only trending outlier in the burger category: Hometown Burger has seen a 90.9% increase in reviews.

Located at 7431 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 115, The Shack also offers sandwiches, churros, tropical sno treats, Italian ice and more.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, the breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Breakfast & Brunch' on Yelp saw a median 3.4% increase in new reviews over the past month, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery bagged a 48.9% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a healthy four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.6 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open since March at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 100, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery serves breakfast tacos and burritos, huevos rancheros, pancakes, sandwiches, morning cocktails and more.

B&B Smokehouse

B&B Smokehouse is also making waves. Open since 2008 at 2619 Pleasanton Road, the popular smokehouse and barbecue spot, which offers salads and more, has seen a 7.4% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.6% for all businesses tagged 'Barbecue' on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis B&B Smokehouse's review count increased by more than 170%.

B&B Smokehouse serves Texas-style barbecue plates as well as baked potatoes, po'boys, burgers, salads, sandwiches and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a healthy four-star rating among Yelpers.

