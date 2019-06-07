Curious where San Antonio's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot this summer.

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse

Open since May, this Brazilian steakhouse is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Steakhouses' on Yelp.

Citywide, steakhouses saw a median 2.2% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse saw a striking 122.2% increase, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 19210 W. Interstate 10, Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse serves choice cuts of beef, chicken, pork and lamb that have been slow roasted over an open flame. Aside from authentic Brazilian meats, the restaurant offers an expansive salad bar that features fresh vegetables, cured meats, cheeses and more.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about downtown San Antonio's Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., the Southern seafood spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Seafood' on Yelp saw a median 2.8% increase in new reviews over the past month, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. bagged a 16.9% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a mixed three-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining four times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open at 406 Navarro St. since July 2018, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. serves a variety of shrimp dishes, like coconut shrimp, crab stuffed shrimp and a shrimp po'boy, as well as barbecue pork, steamed crab legs, baby back ribs and fried chicken.

Stone Werks Big Rock Grille

Stone Werks Big Rock Grille is also making waves. Open at 6626 W. Loop 1604 N since April 2018, the traditional American restaurant and cocktail bar, which serves brunch, lunch and dinner, has seen a 10.8% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.7% for all businesses tagged 'Breakfast & Brunch' on Yelp.

Stone Werks Big Rock Grille serves soups, salads, sandwiches, pizza, burgers, steaks, ribs and seafood, as well as beer, wine and craft cocktails. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed three-star rating among Yelpers.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.