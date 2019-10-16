Interested in sampling the freshest new spots in San Antonio? From a Southern spot to an eyebrow salon, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to arrive near you.

Ida Claire

Ida Claire is a breakfast and brunch and Southern spot that's located at 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road.

This chain has one other location outside Dallas.

On the menu look for Southern classics like fried green tomatoes, shrimp & grits and Nashville hot chicken. Yelpers recommend ordering the chicken & waffles as well as the cranberry key lime pie for dessert.

Explore the entire menu here.

54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse

Now open at 9907 IH 10 West in Vance Jackson is 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse, a bar and traditional American spot, offering burgers and more.

This franchise has more than 30 locations scattered across Missouri, Kansas and Texas. The bar and grill's large menu includes pasta, sandwiches, burgers, salad, steak and seafood. Lunchtime patrons in a hurry can opt for one of nine specials like the baked potato platter or the sandwich, soup and fries combo. Dinner favorites include the Rattlesnake Pasta and the blackened ribeye.

Check out the full menu here.

Conroy's

Conroy's is a new bar and traditional American spot that's located at 21119 281st.

This is a larger offshoot of nearby Conroy's Irish Pub. The restaurant offers an extensive menu with dishes ranging from pasta to enchiladas to Hong Kong sea bass. Yelpers rave bout the portion sizes and recommend starting with the fried pickles and onion rings before ordering the bacon-wrapped shrimp or the pork chops for the main course. Conroy's also has live music every Friday and Saturday night.

Find the full menu here.

Miss Micro-B Microblading

Miss Micro-B Microblading is a new permanent makeup spot that's located at 12651 Vance Jackson Road, Suite 110, Room 304.

The salon offers microblading (semi-permanent tattoo to the brows) to fill in sparse eyebrows. The spot also offers microshading for clients who want a fuller look, as well as more temporary henna tinting treatments.

Check out all the salon's services here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.