A whole day celebrating the finger food that bites back — saucy, spicy, succulent chicken wings? Mark your calendar for July 29 — we certainly have.

Hoodline tracked down the top chicken wing spots in San Antonio, using Yelp data tossed with our own special sauce. So grab your bib and get your wet wipes ready.

Topping the list is Wayne's Wings. Located at 2427 Austin Highway, it's the highest-rated chicken wing spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 527 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Wild Wing Station, situated at 5502 Walzem Road With 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score chicken wings has proven to be a local favorite.

Highland Hills's Wingstop, located at 2902 Goliad Road, Suite 125, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score chicken wings and more four stars out of 14 reviews.

Over in Highland Hills, check out Grandpa's Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score chicken wings and pizza at 4138 S. New Braunfels.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.