Looking for an adventure in one of the world’s great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America’s largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture. It's a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world’s largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city’s 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.

There are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between San Antonio and Mexico City. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Right now, the cheapest flights between San Antonio and Mexico City are if you leave on Aug. 20 and return from Mexico on Aug. 26. Interjet currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $213.

Interjet also has tickets at that price point in October. If you fly out of San Antonio on Oct. 10 and return from Mexico City on Oct. 14, Interjet can get you there and back for $213 roundtrip.

Regarding accommodations, here are some of Mexico City’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that were selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. This hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255/night.

The centrally located hotel features a 15th-floor gym, pool and spa — all with panoramic views of the city.

The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juárez)

If you're looking for a less expensive place to stay, take a look at The Four Seasons Mexico City, which has rooms for $179/night.

Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel offers close proximity to the Monumento a los Niños Héroes and Monumento a los Héroes de la Independencia.

Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102 Colonia Condesa)

Another luxury option is the 4.6-star Condesa DF, which has rooms for $265/night. This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.

Mexico City is home to ample top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Panadería Rosetta (Colima 179)

If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to Panadería Rosetta, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.

'It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating,' wrote one reviewer. 'Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries.'

El Moro (Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, 42)

Also worth considering is El Moro.

'This 1930s-era churrería is a stand-out and must-visit,' another reviewer wrote. 'The lines can be long, but they move quickly.'

Casa de los Azulejos (Av Francisco I. Madero, 4)

Finally, there's Casa de los Azulejos.

'As soon as you walk by, you will recognize this place by the nice [blue] and white tiles from Puebla on the facade, it's simply unique,' a reviewer said. 'It's set on one of the main touristic streets in Mexico City, Madero.'

To round out your trip, Mexico City offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juárez)

First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes.

Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes is a major cultural center, where guests can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. From outside, you can look atat the building's white-marble beauty and symbolic sculptures that include an eagle eating a snake. Inside, you'll find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.

Callejón Regina (Calle Regina Centro Histórico)

Then, there's Callejón Regina.

'Undoubtedly, [Callejón Regina] is one of my favorite areas of the historic center,' one visitor wrote in her review. 'One of the spots that you should not miss on your walk on this street is Jerónimas, a restaurant with a university atmosphere that offers good food at a very affordable price, as well as a variety of national and international beers.'

Kiosco Morisco de Santa María la Ribera (Calle Salvador Díaz Mirón S/N)

Finally, consider checking out Kiosco Morisco de Santa María la Ribera, an elaborately designed steel kiosk.

'The kiosk of Santa María la Ribera is a benchmark of ancient Mexico,' wrote a visitor. 'Few people know, but this was a 100% Mexican architectural project that was assembled in the United States. ... [In] 1910, Porfirio Díaz ordered to [relocate] it to [this] neighborhood, where you can now enjoy its majesty.'

