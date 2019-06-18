Visiting Los Angeles Heights - Keystone, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an old school burger joint to a Mexican cafe

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Los Angeles Heights - Keystone, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Danny Boy's Hamburgers, a spot to score burgers and more. Located at 1537 W. Summit Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

This mom and pop shop has been featured on the Texas bucket list. Homestyle burgers like a cheese patty with bacon and ketchup are grilled to order by Danny, the owner himself. Customize with onions, tomato, lettuce, pickle, mustard and mayo.

Next up is El Paraiso Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 1934 Fredericksburg Road. With five stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Founded in 1984, this shop draws a steady flow of customers. It stocks ice pop flavors — made with real fruit or a cream base — spanning the colors of the rainbow. Choose from lemon, mango/chile, pineapple, strawberry, coconut, coffee and more.

Breakfast and brunch spot The Hut Diner, which offers sandwiches and burgers, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1610 Fredericksburg Road, 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews.

It serves up comfort food like chicken and waffles topped with fruit and whipped cream, a chorizo and potato taco and club sandwiches.

The Lighthouse Seafood, a spot to score seafood and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1212 Fredericksburg Road to see for yourself.

At this family-friendly restaurant, you'll find Louisiana staples like shrimp gumbo and po'boys. The menu also features lunch specials and broiled platters with your choice of fish (such as tilapia, catfish or salmon steak) and two sides. Choose from options like corn on the cob, apple sauce, spinach and carrot salad.

Check out El Rafa's Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican and brunch spot at 1535 W. Hildebrand Ave.

Popular menu items include the carne guisada, a Latin stew; enchiladas verdes; and huevos rancheros (comes with three eggs, refried beans, potatoes and salsa on top).

