Looking to uncover all that Hills and Dales has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue joint to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hills and Dales, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Nelson's BBQ

Topping the list is food truck, barbecue and Southern spot Nelson's BBQ. Located at 7327 N. Loop 1604 West, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.

The truck serves up Texas-style barbecue brisket, pulled pork, sausage, spare ribs, cornbread and mac & cheese. Look for the Nasty Nate sandwich with brisket and mac & cheese on Texas toast, as well as a full pound of pork or the three-meat combo plate.

2. Kung Fu Tea

Next up is coffee and tea, bubble tea and ice cream and frozen yogurt spot Kung Fu Tea, situated at 7211 Green Glen Drive With 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Kung Fu Tea is a New York-based franchise with locations across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, Taiwan and Vietnam. This is the third San Antonio-area location.

The spot offers signature coffee, classic black and green tea, milk tea, punch and slush beverages. On the menu, look for the coconut milk tea, honey lemonade punch and mango green tea. Customers can add toppings like tapioca, beans and jelly, and then tailor each drink to their preferred sweetness and ice levels.

3. Taqueria Aguas Calientes

Mexican, Tex-Mex and breakfast and brunch spot Taqueria Aguas Calientes is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 15409 White Fawn Drive, four stars out of 93 reviews.

The breakfast crowd should look for 17 types of tacos, as well as the migas plate with two eggs scrambled and mixed with fried corn tortillas chips and cheese. Diners stopping in for lunch may opt for fajitas, burritos or one of 27 different plates, ranging from cheeseburgers to quesadillas to steak ranchero.

4. Renegade Foodie

Renegade Foodie, a food truck, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15403 White Fawn Drive to see for yourself. The evening and late-night truck serves up tacos, quesadillas, tacos, burgers, sandwiches and more.

Look for the fried stuffed avocado filled with chicken, beef or pork, shredded cheese and mayo, as well as the pickle chips, quesadillas and the chicken & waffles.

5. Charisma Nails & Spa

Check out Charisma Nails & Spa, which has earned four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the nail salon and waxing and eyelash service spot at 15503 Babcock Road, Suite 10.

The spa offers facials, eyelash extensions, waxing, pedicures and manicures. For nails, the salon offers shellac, ombre polish, solar nails, gel and art with 3D designs. Customers can also enjoy a margarita, water or wine while getting pampered.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.