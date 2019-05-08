Visiting Dominion, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American restaurant to a cocktail lounge.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dominion, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Fralo's, a wine/beer bar that serves hand-tossed pizzas for dine-in, pick-up, 'take-and-bake' and delivery. Located at 23651 W. Interstate 10, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp. Aside from pizzas, which are made with house-made sauces and fresh toppings, the bar also serves appetizers, pastas and desserts.

Next up is New American restaurant and wine bar The Grill at Leon Springs, serving tapas and more, situated at 24116 Ih 10 W. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, as well as tapas and brunch on Sunday. With four stars out of 289 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Check out Bar 301, which has earned four stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. The full-service bar serves tapas, lunch, dinner, wine and specialty cocktails. You can find the lounge and cocktail bar at 23567 W. Interstate 10.

