If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Antonio this week, from dance workshops to painting classes.

Jonathan and Diana dance workshops

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-5 p.m.

Where: San Antonio School for the Performing Arts, 11210 Disco

Price: $20 (1 Workshop); $35 (2 Workshops); $50 (3 Workshops + Social)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SAY Sí Night Live encore performance

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Where: 1518 S. Alamo St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

40% off kids' painting class

From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: $15 (40% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Discounted painting class at Whimsy Art Studio

From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: from $28 (37% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing

From the event description:

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Where: 224 E. Houston St.

Price: from $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

