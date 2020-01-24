There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a cowboy brunch to a blugrass show, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Cowboy brunch

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7 a.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Thirsty Horse Saloon, 2335 N.W. Military Highway
Admission: Free

Tiramisu and murder too 

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 17603 Interstate 10
Admission: $65

Ashley Construction cookoff tent party

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cook Off, 1723 Creekview Drive, Space 1000 and 1100
Admission: $30

British Lion

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston
Admission: $29.50

Wood & Wire

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Admission: $10-$45

