There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a cowboy brunch to a blugrass show, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Cowboy brunch

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Thirsty Horse Saloon, 2335 N.W. Military Highway

Admission: Free

Tiramisu and murder too

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 17603 Interstate 10

Admission: $65

Ashley Construction cookoff tent party

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cook Off, 1723 Creekview Drive, Space 1000 and 1100

Admission: $30

British Lion

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston

Admission: $29.50

Wood & Wire

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10-$45

