While Las Vegas may be an obvious choice for a vacation spot, the city offers much more than just gambling and buffets, and is well worth a fresh look at its constantly changing offerings for accommodations, libations, recreation and relaxation.

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows and nightlife. And it was named one of the New York Times' top destinations for 2019, with a much-anticipated Lady Gaga residency sealing the deal.

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between San Antonio and Las Vegas. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Currently, the cheapest flights between San Antonio and Las Vegas are if you leave on July 22 and return from Nevada on July 24. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $133.

There are also deals to be had in June. If you fly out of San Antonio on June 24 and return from Las Vegas on June 28, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $137 roundtrip.

To plan your stay, here are some of Las Vegas’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.

In addition to being a luxury hotel, the Bellagio has the most famous fountains in Las Vegas. There's also an art gallery and conservatory.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

There's also the 4.6-star rated The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rooms are currently set at $140/night.

With its own casino and several entertainment venues, the 52-story Cosmopolitan offers lots of options for guests.

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)

A third option is The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $149/night.

The Venetian is a nightlife mecca, with three differently themed cocktail bars and a nightclub. It's also a shopping destination, with its Grand Canal Shoppes.

Las Vegas has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Mon Ami Gabi (3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Mon Ami Gabi, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Skyscanner. For some customers who have been coming here for years, all the restaurant needs to serve is its roasted chicken with mushrooms, bacon, and pearl onions. For others, it's a classic steak and crisp, flat pommes frites.

'This is my favorite restaurant in Las Vegas and surprisingly very well priced,' wrote visitor Anna. 'Grab a seat on the patio to see the Bellagio fountains. My favorite is steak with the blue cheese topping.'

Earl of Sandwich (3667 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

Also worth considering is Earl of Sandwich.

Price tags well under $10 and a variety of hot sandwiches from turkey and cranberry to roast beef and horseradish make this 24/7 eatery a convenient late-night or early morning option.

'Very affordable, which is great in Vegas with a lot of expensive options there,' wrote Cyrus. 'Perfect snack to fill stomach when you're hungry or looking to cure the alcohol.'

Eat (707 E. Carson Ave.)

Finally, there's Eat.

'I had the pleasure of meeting Natalie Young, owner of the downtown Las Vegas brunch joint Eat when I came in to check out the hot spot that has been showered with accolades and rave reviews, including being featured on Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown,' ' wrote reviewer Gabrielle. 'Ms. Young's secret to her success appears to be that she keeps things simple with fresh, high-quality ingredients prepared from scratch.'

Not sure what to do in Las Vegas, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)

First up is Las Vegas Strip.

Four miles of fun, decadence and shopping, dining and gambling is what lures people from around the world back to Vegas again and again. From the Mandalay Bay in the south to the Stratosphere in the north, The Strip is where the action is. With over 30 major casinos and world-class entertainment venues, you'll never run out of things to do in this heart of 'Sin City.'

'A nice walk for the adventurous,' wrote visitor Karen. 'We started at Mandalay Bay and walked to the Stratosphere at 3 a.m. It was nice walking on less crowded streets and seeing all the sights.'

Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

Then, there's the Fountains at Bellagio.

Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes. This is Las Vegas, after all.

'Love watching the fountain,' wrote visitor Kendra. 'It is beautiful and relaxing. I love listening to the music and watching the water go with the music ... Definitely a must-see in Las Vegas'

The Fremont Street Experience (425 Fremont St.)

Finally, spend some time at The Fremont Street Experience, an outdoor pedestrian mall.

Its principal attraction is a massive barrel-vault canopy screen that hangs over four of the mall’s five blocks. This canopy is famous for its nightly wild light shows. The mall includes multiple casinos and museums, the most popular being the Neon Museum.

'Plenty to see here and do, from the old casinos to 99-cent souvenirs,' wrote visitor Yanira.

