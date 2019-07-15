Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups' to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Blackie, border collie and pit bull terrier mix

Dallas, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix

Boomer, pointer

Tyler, cocker spaniel mix

Truffle, terrier and hound mix

Pepper, border collie mix

Chubbs, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.