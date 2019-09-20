The number of reported crimes in San Antonio saw an overall decrease last week, after a previous rise, according to data from SpotCrime, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources. The number of reported incidents fell to 8,900 for the week of Sept. 9, down from 9,299 the week before.

The specific offense that saw the biggest decrease was theft, which fell to 1,537 incidents last week, down from 1,738 the week before.

There was also a considerable percentage decrease in the number of burglary reports, down from 500 incidents per week to 456.

There were also 874 reported assault incidents last week, which is a decrease from 918 incidents the previous week.

As far as where crime is concentrated in the city, Downtown, Highland Hills and Prospect Hill continued to have the most reported incidents last week.

Shearer Hills–Ridgeview experienced the largest drop in crime, and the number of incident reports in Jefferson Heights also fell, after increasing the week before.

Regarding day and time factors, Monday, Friday and Saturday saw the most reported crimes last week. The largest decreases from the previous week occurred on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, while the number of reported incidents on Monday, Monday and Saturday went up. Comparing times of day, early afternoon, evening and late afternoon saw the most crime last week.

