Looking to try the best breweries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable breweries in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling

Topping the list is Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling. Located at 4834 Whirlwind Drive in Sun Gate, the brewery, bar and tour spot is the highest-rated affordable brewery in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 255 reviews on Yelp.

'We thought it was a shame that San Antonio didn't have a proper microbrewery, so we decided to start one,' according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

'Dennis founded Ranger Creek with TJ in 2010,' the business states in the bio section of its Yelp profile. '...[The owners'] shared passion for craft beer and whiskey made them realize they could start a business together.'

As to what the business is known for, 'Handcrafted beer and bourbon made in San Antonio, Texas with lots of love, attention and Texas attitude,' it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'Our combined brewery and distillery tour is a fun, educational, one-of-a-kind experience that's a bucket list item for your San Antonio visit.'

2. Roadmap Brewing

Next up is Roadmap Brewing, situated at 723 N. Alamo St. With 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

'Dustin, our brewer, started home brewing in 2015 and it quickly turned from the garage hobby to the dream of opening a brewery,' the business says on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. 'He's the head of our operation and loves sharing his passion with our customers.'

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: 'All beers on tap are brewed in-house on our seven-barrel system.' it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. 'There's plenty of room in our 8,000 square-foot tap room for large groups.'

3. Freetail Brewing

Roosevelt Park's Freetail Brewing, located at 2000 S. Presa St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap brewery 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews.

Yelper Ellen E., who reviewed Freetail Brewing on Nov. 20, wrote, 'Freetail brewing is a staple in the SA brew scene. They have a variety of different beers including tried and true ones as well as seasonal flavors. They also offer the conserveza beer, which part of the proceeds goes towards the SA zoos conservation efforts.'

Stephanie J. noted, 'One of my favorite breweries that we visited on this trip. It is spacious, the painted murals are neat, board games are available to play and the beer selection is good.'

4. Islla Street Brewing

Islla Street Brewing, a brewery, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11911 Crosswinds Way, Suite 201, to see for yourself.

Yelper Dawn H. shared this about the brewery: 'They're producing some of the very best micro craft beers; nothing like you will find anywhere else... Islla's mission is to create beers that reflect their heritage and culture. They bring in ingredients that elevate and highlight each batch. Where else are you going to get strawberry or pineapple empanada DIPAs or one brewed with real pink concha pan dulce?'

And Monica V. added, 'The vibe was awesome, great beers on tap. Really enjoyed the Peach Mango Ale and the Pos Melon IPA. Food truck outside and very dog-friendly.'

