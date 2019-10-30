While Las Vegas may be an obvious choice for a vacation spot, the city offers much more than just gambling and buffets, and is well worth a fresh look at its constantly changing offerings for accommodations, libations, recreation and relaxation.

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows and nightlife. And it was named one of the New York Times' top destinations for 2019, with a Lady Gaga residency sealing the deal.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we’ve sifted through the cheapest flights between San Antonio and Las Vegas in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest Las Vegas flights

The cheapest flights between San Antonio and Las Vegas are if you leave on Dec. 2 and return from Nevada on Dec. 5. Allegiant Air currently has roundtrip tickets for $73.

There are also deals to be had later in December. If you fly out of San Antonio on Dec. 9 and return from Las Vegas on Dec. 13, United can get you there and back for $145 roundtrip.

Top Las Vegas hotels

To plan your stay, here are some of Las Vegas' top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider the Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149/night.

'This hotel is an icon in its own right. They have art installations, the fountains, the garden, Chihuly ceiling, amongst the gambling and eateries,' wrote visitor Stace.

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)

There's also the 4.4-star rated The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, which has rooms for $149/night.

'Venetian is a wonderful place to stay when you’re in Vegas,' wrote visitor Esther. 'It’s right in the middle of the strip and close to pretty much everywhere. The rooms are also amazing.'

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

A third option is The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner and rooms going for $140/night.

'Cool hotel in Las Vegas with good views of the city from the rooftop pool,' wrote Scott.

Featured Las Vegas food and drink

Don't miss out on Las Vegas' food scene, which has plenty of popular spots to get your fill of the local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.

Earl of Sandwich (3667 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Earl of Sandwich, which has an average of 4.4 stars out of 81 reviews on Skyscanner.

This restaurant is known for its prices well under $10 and its variety of hot sandwiches, from turkey and cranberry to roast beef and horseradish.

'Excellent quality sandwiches from a fast food restaurant,' wrote visitor Ken. 'Nice having this quick lunch option located on the Las Vegas Strip.'

Eat. (707 E. Carson Ave.)

Another popular dining destination is Eat, with five stars from eight reviews.

'Great small restaurant off the beaten path. The locals told us about this place. Each food item was served with eye appeal and great taste,' wrote Susan.

Raku (5030 Spring Mountain Road)

Finally, there's Raku.

'Call ahead for reservations, or risk being stuck outside waiting for an hour,' wrote Sara. 'If you book more than three days in advance, you can try the chef's always-exquisite seasonal tasting menu — it's worth making an extra effort for.'

Featured Las Vegas attractions

To round out your trip, Las Vegas offers plenty of notable attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)

First up is the Las Vegas Strip.

The Strip's four miles of fun, decadence and fantastic shopping, dining and gambling is what lures people from around the world back to Vegas again and again. With over 30 major casinos alongside world-class entertainment venues, The Las Vegas Strip is where the action is at.

Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)

Then, there are the Fountains at Bellagio, which shoot water 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes, that is, until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes. This is Las Vegas, after all.

'I love listening to the music and watching the water go with the music,' wrote visitor Kendra. 'I love seeing the show every 15 minutes. Definitely a must-see in Las Vegas.'

The Fremont Street Experience (425 Fremont St.)

Finally, consider checking out The Fremont Street Experience, an outdoor pedestrian mall with free entry. The main attraction here is a massive barrel vault canopy screen that hangs over four of the mall’s five blocks, which is famous for its wild light shows that happen every night.

'Love the atmosphere,' wrote visitor Alyssa. 'If [you're] looking for a good, cheap time, this is where it's at!'

