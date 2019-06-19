On June 21, yogis around the globe will celebrate International Day of Yoga by — you guessed it — practicing yoga.

Observed since its declaration by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014, it's an informal event held on the summer solstice, with group yoga events in cities around the world. No festivities planned near you? It’s easy to mark the occasion by visiting a yoga studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga studios around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the hottest spots to stretch, strengthen, elongate and breathe deep.

Topping the list is Southtown Yoga Loft - Downtown. Located at 724 S. Alamo St. in Lavaca, the studio is the highest-rated yoga spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Divine Yoga, situated at 1609 W. Lawndale Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Yoga Shala, located at 18730 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 102, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga spot 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

AC Power Yoga, a yoga spot in Mahncke Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3609 Broadway St. to see for yourself.

You can also check out Yoga In Motion, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga spot at 8055 West Ave., Suite 108.

