Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable kitties near you? There are dozens of deserving cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Babette, manx

Billy, Persian

Shelly, Dilute calico mix

Chaz, American shorthair mix

Tobias, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Yeti, domestic shorthair

