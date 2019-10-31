Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

San Antonio-area shoppers historically spend more in fall at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and marketing automation for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at San Antonio-area restaurants rose to 52 per business in the fall of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Papa's Burgers

First on the list is Papa's Burgers. Located at 709 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, the eatery is the highest-rated burger spot in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mark's Outing

Next up is Nevada Street's Mark's Outing, situated at 1624 E. Commerce St. With 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and hot dogs, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Esquire Tavern

Downtown's The Esquire Tavern, located at 155 E. Commerce St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American restaurant and lounge, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 2,448 reviews.

4. Danny Boy's Hamburgers

Danny Boy's Hamburgers, a spot to score burgers and more in Los Angeles Heights-Keystone, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 118 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1537 W. Summit Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Orderup

Check out Orderup, which has earned four stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot, which offers burgers and pizza, at 999 E. Basse Road, Suite 193.

