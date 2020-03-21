According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,118, compared to an $832 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

301 E. Travis St.

Listed at $955/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 301 E. Travis St., is 14.6% less than the $1,118/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown San Antonio.

The building has a swimming pool. The condo also has a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

East Nueva Street

Here's a studio condo on East Nueva Street, which, at 547 square feet, is going for $1,020/month.

The building features assigned parking. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

152 E. Pecan St.

Then there's this apartment at 152 E. Pecan St., listed at $1,050/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building has an elevator. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

