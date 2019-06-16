Want the inside word on San Antonio's buzziest local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at San Antonio businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool, right now.

Open since 2018, this cocktail bar and Southern and breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Breakfast & Brunch' on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 3.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar saw a 32.4 percent increase, maintaining a strong four-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar's review count increased by more than 180 percent.

It's not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Snooze an A.M. Eatery has seen a 10.3 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 555 W. Bitters Road, Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar offers brunch items like frosted cinnamon rolls, fried chicken & biscuits, strawberry shortcake French toast and more. The business also serves a dinner menu featuring Southern-style seafood, steak and more.

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about First Watch, the cafe and breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp saw a median 3.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, First Watch bagged a 10 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.8 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

There's more that's trending on San Antonio's traditional American scene: Mr C’s Fried Chicken & Waffles has seen an 8.2 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 9110 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 101, since 2017, First Watch offers a summer crab omelet, triple berry acai bowl, farmstand breakfast tacos and more.

Shady Oaks's Lucy Cooper's Ice House is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 16080 San Pedro Ave., the bar and traditional American spot has seen a 9.1 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.5 percent for all businesses tagged 'Bars' on Yelp.

Lucy Cooper's Ice House offers chicken wings, Juicy Lucy burgers, grilled cheese hot dogs and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed three-star rating among Yelpers.

Zero Degrees is the city's buzziest coffee and tea spot by the numbers.

The spot to score coffee and tea and juice and smoothies at 18010 Bulverde Road increased its new review count by 23.9 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 6.1 percent for the Yelp category 'Coffee & Tea.' It outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.7 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Zero Degrees offers fruit slushes, smoothies, coffee, tea and hot snacks like popcorn chicken.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.