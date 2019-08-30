Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5100 USAA Blvd.

First up, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5100 USAA Blvd. that's going for $905/month.

Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

11710 Parliament St.

Listed at $940/month, this 996-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11710 Parliament St.

The building has on-site laundry. The unit also includes a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2170 Thousand Oaks Drive

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2170 Thousand Oaks Drive. It's listed for $910/month for its 878 square feet.

In the unit, expect to see a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building has a gym. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

