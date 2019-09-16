According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $850. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7585 Ingram Road

First up is this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7585 Ingram Road in Pipers Meadow and listed for $619/month.

The unit has a balcony, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is listed for $626/month for its 748 square feet.

The apartment has a dishwasher, a balcony and a fireplace. The building has on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

7810 Callaghan Road

And here's a studio apartment at 7810 Callaghan Road, which, with 432 square feet, is going for $639/month.

The building has on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $300 nonrefundable fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

