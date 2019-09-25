Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got up to $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10014 Broadway St.

Listed at $1,105/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom income-restricted residence is located at 10014 Broadway St.

The residence has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

8800 Starcrest Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 8800 Starcrest Drive. It's listed for $1,110/month for its 1,367 square feet.

The building features secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment also offers a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

6933 Borderbrook Drive

Check out this 1,079-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 6933 Borderbrook Drive. It's listed for $1,122/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

5602 Presidio Parkway

Located at 5602 Presidio Parkway, here's a 742-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,102/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher in the unit. Building amenities include a gym, garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

1818 Rogers Road at Military Drive West

Listed at $1,112/month, this 834-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1818 Rogers Road at Military Drive West.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

