Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

6155 Eckert Road (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Listed at $1,102/month, this 749-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 6155 Eckert Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1207 Huebner Road

Listed at $1,109/month, this 1,025-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 1207 Huebner Road.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7602 Luskey Blvd. (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 7602 Luskey Blvd. It's listed for $1,110/month for its 560 square feet.

In the residence, expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

8800 Starcrest Drive

Here's a 1,367-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8800 Starcrest Drive that's going for $1,110/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.