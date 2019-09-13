Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17655 Henderson Pass

Listed at $1,603/month, this 1,306-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 17655 Henderson Pass.

In the furnished unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

2810 Babcock Road

Here's an 858-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2810 Babcock Road that's going for $1,604/month.

The residence features a balcony, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

130 Talavera Parkway

Here's a 1,644-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 130 Talavera Parkway that's going for $1,670/month.

You can expect a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

