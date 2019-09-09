According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Forest Crest are hovering around $1,050, compared to ann $850 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Forest Crest rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

This studio apartment, situated at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, is listed for $899/month for its 505 square feet.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

25051 I-10 Frontage Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 25051 I-10 Frontage Road, which, at 624 square feet, is going for $970/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The unit also includes a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

18103 Talavera Ridge

Then there's this 634-square-foot abode with one bedroom and one bathroom at 18103 Talavera Rdg, listed at $1,035/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building boasts assigned parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.