Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7226 Blanco Road (Greater Harmony Hills)

Listed at $619/month, this 532-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 7226 Blanco Road.

In the residence, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2170 Thousand Oaks Drive (Shady Oaks)

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 2170 Thousand Oaks Drive. It's listed for $620/month for its 480 square feet.

Building amenities include a gym. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $100 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Here's a 570-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3270 Nacogdoches Road that's going for $621/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7585 Ingram Road (Pipers Meadow)

Check out this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 7585 Ingram Road. It's listed for $629/month.

The apartment also has a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

