Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1322 Menefee Blvd. (Thompson Community)

Located at 1322 Menefee Blvd., here's a 450-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $525/month.

For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Listed at $575/month, this 474-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

124 Arlington Court, #3 (Riverside)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 124 Arlington Court. It's also listed for $575/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Finally, here's a 372-square-foot studio apartment at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive that's going for $580/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and central heating. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

