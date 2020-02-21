Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

16735 La Cantera Parkway

Listed at $2,116/month, this 1,447-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 16735 La Cantera Parkway.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, high ceilings and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7733 Louis Pasteur Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 7733 Louis Pasteur Drive. It's listed for $2,073/month for its 1,584 square feet.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the furnished apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5602 Presidio Parkway

Here's a 1,516-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5602 Presidio Parkway that's going for $1,944/month.

The unit includes a balcony. The building boasts a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

9830 Camino Villa

Check out this 953-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 9830 Camino Villa. It's listed for $1,950/month.

The building has garage parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350-$450 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.