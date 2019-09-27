Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16333 Vance Jackson Road

Listed at $1,705/month, this 1,071-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 16333 Vance Jackson Road.

The unit, which can come furnished, has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

6155 Eckert Road (Eckhert Crossing)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 6155 Eckert Road. It's listed for $1,737/month for its 1,367 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym, garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

8639 Fairhaven St.

Here's a 1,318-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8639 Fairhaven St. that's going for $1,739/month.

You can expect to see stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

19414 Babcock Road

Next, check out this 1,321-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 19414 Babcock Road. It's listed for $1,750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 dog fee.

1818 Rogers Road at Military Drive West

Listed at $1,773/month, this 1,327-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1818 Rogers Road at Military Drive West.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

