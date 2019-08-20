Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,702/month, this 1,331-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 10418 Shaenfield Road.

The residence offers a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building boasts outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Here's a 1,325-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 10514 Bandera Road that's going for $1,712/month.

In the unit, you'll find laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

Next, check out this 858-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 2810 Babcock Road. It's listed for $1,714/month.

Look for laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, you're in luck: This spot allows cats and dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

Listed at $1,718/month, this 1,323-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a gym and covered parking. The listing also promises hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode situated at 8803 Narva Plain. It's listed for $1,725/month for its 2,292 square feet.

Building amenities include outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

