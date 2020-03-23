West Avenue and Wood Valley. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Resort Way

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at Resort Way. It's listed for $1,730/month for its 1,362 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. The apartment also comes with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5002 Wiseman Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,266-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5002 Wiseman Blvd. that's going for $1,738/month.

The unit features a deck and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8639 Fairhaven St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,318-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 8639 Fairhaven St. It's listed for $1,739/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator and a gym. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

West Avenue and Wood Valley

Photo: Zumper

Located at West Avenue and Wood Valley, here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,740/month.

In the unit, you'll see a deck. Building amenities include a gym, a resident lounge and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

