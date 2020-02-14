Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6418 Eckhert Road (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Listed at $1,504/month, this 1,384-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 6418 Eckhert Road.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

18102 Talavera Ridge (Forest Crest)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 18102 Talavera Ridge. It's listed for $1,505/month for its 1,119 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

10003 N.W. Military Highway

Here's a 1,210-square-foot studio apartment at 10003 N.W. Military Highway that's going for $1,510/month.

In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, a dishwasher and central heating. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

3010 Texas 1604 Loop (Oak Creek)

Located at 3010 Texas 1604 Loop, here's a 1,365-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,515/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

