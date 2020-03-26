21626 Stonewall Parkway. | Photo: Apartment Guide

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9401 Starcrest Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,402/month, this 1,211-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 9401 Starcrest Drive.

The apartment has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a renovated kitchen. The building features assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

21626 Stonewall Parkway (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 21626 Stonewall Parkway. It's listed for $1,415/month for its 935 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet deposit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7733 Louis Pasteur Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 455-square-foot studio apartment at 7733 Louis Pasteur Drive that's going for $1,418/month.

Expect to find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive, here's a 1,488-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,425/month.

Look for a fireplace, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

130 Jetlyn Drive (Maverick Creek)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Also listed at $1,425/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 130 Jetlyn Drive.

The building features outdoor space and package service. The apartment also comes with a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, an eat-in kitchen and carpeted floors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

