Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3333 Oakwell Court

Listed at $1,002/month, this 673-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3333 Oakwell Court.

The unit, which comes furnished, offers a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

5810 UTSA Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5810 UTSA Blvd. It's listed for $1,004/month for its 680 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Henderson Pass (North Central Thousand Oaks)

Here's a 972-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Henderson Pass that's going for $1,005/month.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

20395 Stone Oak Parkway

Next, check out this 668-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 20395 Stone Oak Parkway. It's also listed for $1,005/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

202 W. French Place (Monte Vista)

Located at 202 W. French Place, here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,010/month.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

