We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street (Vance Jackson)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom 665-square-foot apartment situated at Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street, listed for $902/month.

The apartment comes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

6650 Prue Road (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Next, there's this 1,196-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6650 Prue Road that's going for $905/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include a business center, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a gym. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has minimal transit options.

17203 N.W. Military Highway

This 597-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 17203 N.W. Military Highway, is also listed for $905/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

7221 Lamb Road

Located at 7221 Lamb Road, here's an 877-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. It, too, is listed for $905/month.

The building offers a gym, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a business center. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

8543 State Highway 151

Listed at $913/month, this 628-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8543 State Highway 151.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

